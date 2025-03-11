Watch Now
Malnati on 'rewarding' but 'miserable' pro life
PGA Tour 'grinder' Peter Malnati talks about his up-and-down journey as a professional golfer, being with Grayson Murray on his last round and why he supported a policy shrinking the number of exempt members.
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
The Live From desk discusses Tiger Woods' narrow loss at The Players Championship in 2000, the improvements he made from 1999 into 2000 and why he may have pushed too far in his pursuit of perfection.
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
Johnson Wagner gives Hal Sutton's impressive second shot on 18 at The Players Championship in 2000 a try in windier conditions with a four-iron, and the results weren't the same to say the least.
Top shots from 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, including best shots from winner Russell Henley.
HLs: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
Bradley after -8 Rd 4: My kids are good luck charm
Keegan Bradley closed out the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a final round 64 while becoming the first person to ever break 30 on either side at Bay Hill. Part of the credit, he says, goes to his kids.
Morikawa, Henley displaying ‘confidence’ at API
Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, and Mark Rolfing examine big third-rounds from Collin Morikawa and Russell Henley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including why both golfers are playing with "tremendous confidence."
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
Relive third-round action from the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida.