Malnati on 'rewarding' but 'miserable' pro life

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: UCLA at California
ACC Tournament - Cal vs. VA Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 18 TCU at Oklahoma
Big 12 Tournament - Colorado vs. TCU: Prediction, Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Big 12 Tournament - Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_tiger2k_250310.jpg
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnersutton_250310.jpg
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: UCLA at California
ACC Tournament - Cal vs. VA Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 18 TCU at Oklahoma
Big 12 Tournament - Colorado vs. TCU: Prediction, Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Big 12 Tournament - Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_tiger2k_250310.jpg
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnersutton_250310.jpg
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Malnati on 'rewarding' but 'miserable' pro life

March 10, 2025 08:50 PM
PGA Tour 'grinder' Peter Malnati talks about his up-and-down journey as a professional golfer, being with Grayson Murray on his last round and why he supported a policy shrinking the number of exempt members.
Up Next
nbc_golf_livefrom_tiger2k_250310.jpg
9:10
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnersutton_250310.jpg
6:52
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_250310.jpg
1:31
Top shots from 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_palmerfinalrdhl_250309.jpg
13:30
HLs: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round
Now Playing
puertompx.jpg
7:55
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradleyint_250309.jpg
1:25
Bradley after -8 Rd 4: My kids are good luck charm
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250308.jpg
1:33
Morikawa, Henley displaying ‘confidence’ at API
Now Playing
mpx_round_3.jpg
5:32
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
11:36
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abergtriple_250308.jpg
1:07
Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
Now Playing