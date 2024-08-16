Watch Now
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and highlights from the second round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Numbers behind Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Dive into the numbers behind Scottie Scheffler's Friday performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where the superstar shot a bogey-free 65 in round two.
HL: Scheffler, Schauffele at FedEx St. Jude, Rd. 2
Watch Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele navigate the second of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the Golf Channel crew breaks down how Scheffler was able to separate himself on the back nine.
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and highlights from the second round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Lowry holes out from bunker at FedEx St. Jude
In the final moments of the second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Shane Lowry sunk an incredible bunker shot nearly 140 yards away on 18 to end his day with a bang.
Kim got help from Phelps before the Olympics
Smylie Kaufman talks with Tom Kim about what advice Olympic champion Michael Phelps told him before Paris and why he asks veteran golfers questions during practice rounds.
McCarthy rates Kaufman’s basketball skills
Denny McCarthy, a known hooper on the PGA Tour, explains how he came to love the game of basketball and reacts to some game tape of Smylie Kaufman on the court.
Matsuyama navigating aftermath of London robbery
Todd Lewis gives the latest on the fallout of Hideki Matsuyama getting robbed in London on his way back from the Paris Olympics and how it will affect him during the FedExCup playoffs.
HLs: Schauffele bogey free to open FedEx St. Jude
Don't miss highlights from Xander Schauffele's bogey-free opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear what he's been working on to improve his form after the Paris Olympics.
HLs: Scheffler’s solid start at FedEx St. Jude
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear him talk about getting his tournament off to a good start.
Inside Matsuyama’s strong Round 1 at TPC Southwind
Take a look at Hideki Matsuyama's impressive Round 1 showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where nine-time PGA Tour winner is tied for second place through the first day of play.
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.