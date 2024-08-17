Watch Now
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Up Next
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Dive into Hideki Matsuyama's third-round performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he built a five-stroke lead going into Sunday's final round at TPC Southwind.
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama won bronze in the Paris Olympics but still made a bold change to his bag -- and it's working out quite alright for him in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including on Moving Day (presented by Penske).
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Scheffler chasing Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude
Scottie Scheffler looks ahead to Sunday after his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he wants to give himself "more opportunities" amid Hideki Matsuyama's strong run.
Dunlap among contenders at FedEx St. Jude
Nick Dunlap discusses his Round 3 showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship before Johnson Wagner and George Savaricas break down the 20-year-old's strong performance at TPC Southwind.
Matsuyama shows ‘command’ in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner think it's hard to envision anyone but Hideki Matsuyama winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship after he shot a 64 in Round 3 to take a five-stroke lead.
Numbers behind Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Dive into the numbers behind Scottie Scheffler's Friday performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where the superstar shot a bogey-free 65 in round two.
HL: Scheffler, Schauffele at FedEx St. Jude, Rd. 2
Watch Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele navigate the second of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the Golf Channel crew breaks down how Scheffler was able to separate himself on the back nine.
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and highlights from the second round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Lowry holes out from bunker at FedEx St. Jude
In the final moments of the second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Shane Lowry sunk an incredible bunker shot nearly 140 yards away on 18 to end his day with a bang.
Kim got help from Phelps before the Olympics
Smylie Kaufman talks with Tom Kim about what advice Olympic champion Michael Phelps told him before Paris and why he asks veteran golfers questions during practice rounds.