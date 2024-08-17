 Skip navigation
Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Three
FedEx St. Jude Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch
Bowman Gray Stadium Celebrates 1,000th NASCAR Race
NASCAR Clash moving to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
Michigan Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier wins, Sheldon Creed sets series record

Malukas crashes battling Power at WWT Raceway
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama

HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3

August 17, 2024 06:36 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd3_240817.jpg
0:58
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240817.jpg
1:10
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama
nbc_golf_fedexchamprd3_240817.jpg
10:15
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottiesound_240817.jpg
5:24
Scheffler chasing Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_dunlapsound_240817.jpg
6:19
Dunlap among contenders at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_matsuyamarecap_240816.jpg
6:13
Matsuyama shows ‘command’ in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd2_240816.jpg
0:59
Numbers behind Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerschauffelehl_240816.jpg
9:55
HL: Scheffler, Schauffele at FedEx St. Jude, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_fedexchamprd2_240816.jpg
7:33
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lowryholeout_240816.jpg
3:06
Lowry holes out from bunker at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_smyley_kimadvice_240816.jpg
1:38
Kim got help from Phelps before the Olympics
nbc_golf_smyley_mccarthybball_240816.jpg
1:42
McCarthy rates Kaufman’s basketball skills
