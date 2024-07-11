 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Spring Creek Millville sign.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Justin Thomas fires 62 to lead Genesis Scottish Open; Rory McIlroy three back
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtgsord1_240711.jpg
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
cordarrellepattersonmpximage.jpg
Will Patterson stymie a potential Warren breakout?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1

July 11, 2024 07:32 PM
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Up Next
nbc_golf_jtgsord1_240711.jpg
7:25
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
5:08
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_iscord1_240711.jpg
9:09
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
6:51
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_JTinterview_240711.jpg
2:36
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorycaddie_240710.jpg
5:58
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryusopen_240710.jpg
4:39
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_shoot59rydercup_240708.jpg
7:49
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rtgenesisscottishpreview_240708.jpg
7:13
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
1:09
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_golfpodclantonthor_240707.jpg
7:11
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
3:54
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
Now Playing