Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, analyzing how he can stay at the top of the leaderboard.
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, discussing how he's put himself in good position heading into Round 2.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
Justin Thomas sits down with Rex Hoggard to discuss Round 1 of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 62 and finished the day atop the leaderboard.
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy’s recent comments about the criticism toward his caddie Harry Diamond at the 2024 U.S. Open.
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy reflects on his performance at the 2024 U.S. Open and how he aims to shift his focus to win his second consecutive Genesis Scottish Open.
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
Golf Today Roundtable discusses how the weight of shooting a 59 has changed over the last decade, if the PGA Tour needs to increase the difficulty of their courses, and their expectations for Ryder Cup captains.
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
Golf Today explores Rory McIlroy's outlook for the Genesis Scottish Open, explaining why his real test will come at The Open before pivoting to Bryson DeChambeau's rising stardom after the U.S. Open.
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
Look at some of the significant statistics and achievements from the John Deere Classic, where history was made in more ways than one.
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the performances of Michael Thorbjornsen and Luke Clanton at the John Deere Classic, questioning what the PGA Tour should do to ensure young stars are getting ample opportunities.