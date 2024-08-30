 Skip navigation
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler taking a shine to new East Lake greens as he eyes first FEC title
IndyCar: Streets of Toronto - Practice
‘A massive miss': Pato O’Ward, IndyCar stars disappointed with series losing race for Mexico City to NASCAR

nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_feeman_240830.jpg
Notre Dame HC Freeman absorbs Holtz’s wisdom
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 2

August 30, 2024 07:49 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 2 of the Tour Championship, the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
nbc_golf_tourchamprd2_240830.jpg
11:03
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
4:26
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
nbc_golf_clarkint_240830.jpg
3:01
Clark: East Lake delivering ‘more good than bad’
nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
2:22
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_pgachamprd1v4_240829.jpg
1:03
Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
nbc_golf_pgachamprd1_240829.jpg
10:23
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_goodgoodkendrickintv_240829.JPG
7:17
Good Good Golf’s Kendrick on growing brand, game
