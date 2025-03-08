 Skip navigation
Top News

Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013
NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200
Phoenix Xfinity results: Aric Almirola scores dramatic win over Alex Bowman
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawaintvandreax_250308.jpg
Morikawa feels ‘something is clicking’ at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_pl_update_250308.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest edge past Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013
NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200
Phoenix Xfinity results: Aric Almirola scores dramatic win over Alex Bowman
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawaintvandreax_250308.jpg
Morikawa feels 'something is clicking' at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_pl_update_250308.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest edge past Man City

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3

March 8, 2025 06:10 PM
Relive third-round action from the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
11:36
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_golf_abergtriple_250308.jpg
1:07
Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2_250307.jpg
10:37
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_daysound_250307.jpg
1:37
Day: Special to shake Palmer’s hand after 2016 API
jt_site.jpg
1:02
JT jokes about 2021 Players bounce: Not THAT lucky
nbc_golf_clarkshot_250307.jpg
1:14
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
5:02
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_bayhillrd1_250306.jpg
12:20
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_lacavaintv_250306.jpg
2:00
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
nbc_golf_kimholeout_250306.jpg
0:38
Si Woo Kim records chip-in birdie at Bay Hill
