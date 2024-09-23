Watch Now
Furyk learning from past Presidents Cup captains
American Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk joins Live From to talk about what he learned from previous captains and the lessons he took from captaining the 2018 Ryder Cup team.
Wagner recreates Austin’s infamous shot from 2007
Woody Austin provided one of the memorable moments in Presidents Cup history after falling into the water at Royal Montreal, and with the event returning to Canada, Johnson Wagner hopes for a different result.
American Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk joins Live From to talk about what he learned from previous captains and the lessons he took from captaining the 2018 Ryder Cup team.
Weir ‘very proud’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
International Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir joins the Live From crew to discuss his pride in being Canadian, his selection process, and favorite memories from years past.
Scenes from Royal Montreal ahead of Presidents Cup
Todd Lewis reports on the atmosphere at Royal Montreal for a highly-anticipated Presidents Cup as well as the state of Team USA and the International Team ahead of the first matches.
An set to be ‘formidable’ foe in Presidents Cup
An Byeong-hun is coming off his best season in the PGA Tour and is poised to be a strong asset on the Presidents Cup international team.
Cantlay focused heading into Presidents Cup
Patrick Cantlay's "well-rounded game" will be on display for the United States during the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Finau a ‘glue guy’ for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Take a look at why Tony Finau has all the tools to succeed for the United States in the upcoming Presidents Cup.
Henley earns long-awaited Presidents Cup shot
Russell Henley is ready to show Team USA what he's capable of after captain Jim Furyk selected him to make his Presidents Cup debut in Montreal.
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup
Brian Harmon has shown up in big moments during his career and he will look to bring his relentless effort to Team USA at the Presidents Cup.
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
Christiaan Bezuidenhout has one goal for the Presidents Cup, and that's to lift the trophy with the International team. He thinks his "guts" and "determination" will help them get there.
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
Sahith Theegala will try to get "lost in the moment" representing the United States at the Presidents Cup, and he's bringing a ton of momentum from a strong showing at East Lake into the event.