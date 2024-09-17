Watch Now
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
Watch some of the best shots from Collin Morikawa, whose mentality and ability to think through a golf shot will be an asset for the Americans at the Presidents Cup.
Up Next
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
Watch some of the best shots from Collin Morikawa, whose mentality and ability to think through a golf shot will be an asset for the Americans at the Presidents Cup.
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
Watch Wyndham Clark's accomplishments heading into the Presidents Cup, including a U.S. Open Championship and the 18-hole scoring record at Pebble Beach.
Burns playing well before Presidents Cup
Burns playing well before Presidents Cup
Take a look Sam Burns' Presidents Cup credentials, where he brings a history of matchplay success to Team USA.
Bradley building momentum ahead of Presidents Cup
Bradley building momentum ahead of Presidents Cup
Take a look U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley's 2024 season ahead of the Presidents Cup, where the 38-year-old will also represent the Americans.
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot
Presidents Cup International Team assistant captain Geoff Ogilvy joins Golf Central to talk about his team's preparation and what he expects from the Royal Montreal.
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
World Golf Hall of Famer Mark O’Meara joins Golf Today to announce he’ll be retiring from professional golf after this week’s Pure Insurance Championship, discussing the highlights from his legendary career.
Kizzire’s putter carried him atop Procore field
Kizzire's putter carried him atop Procore field
Watch some of the top shots of the weekend at the Procore Championship and go inside the numbers of Patton Kizzire's sizzling putting performance, leading to his win.
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
See the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Recapping Schauffele’s breakthrough year
Recapping Schauffele's breakthrough year
Before the Presidents Cup begins, take a look at Xander Schauffele's breakthrough 2024 season, winning the PGA Championship and British Open, the former being his first career major victory.