Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. deals with emotions of a 2nd season-ending knee injury
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Par-3 12th was a beast Thursday at USWO; Mel Reid shows why it was also a ‘beauty’
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Yuka Saso survives brutal start to U.S. Women’s Open as stars post 80s

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. deals with emotions of a 2nd season-ending knee injury
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Par-3 12th was a beast Thursday at USWO; Mel Reid shows why it was also a ‘beauty’
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Yuka Saso survives brutal start to U.S. Women’s Open as stars post 80s

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

Watch Now

McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open

May 30, 2024 09:00 PM
Rory McIlroy chats with Rex Hoggard about his -4 showing in Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open, where he's currently tied for sixth place on the leaderboard.
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
2:03
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_240530.jpg
11:02
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonscheffler_240529.jpg
2:21
Scheffler’s lawyer addressees the media
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonrory_240529.jpg
4:08
McIlroy: ‘I’ve been playing well’ this season
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
9:01
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_rbccanadian_240529.jpg
1:15
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_gc_canadianopenusopen_240528.jpg
2:23
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
nbc_golf_gt_harryhiggsintv_240528.jpg
12:50
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
6:35
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
nbc_golf_gt_graysonmurrayreact_240527.jpg
4:25
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture
nbc_golf_sales_penske_charlesschwabv2_240527.jpg
2:07
HLs: Best shots from Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_murray_240526.jpg
4:39
Reflecting on Murray’s tragic and shocking death
