Theegala reflects on LA wildfire relief efforts

February 14, 2025 06:23 PM
Sahith Theegala catches up with Kira K. Dixon about why it "means the world" to have helped raise money for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts before discussing his play at this year's Genesis Invitational.
