Scheffler playing confidently at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler's performance through rounds one to three at the RBC Heritage serves as a reminder that his continued excellence is already putting him in "rarified air."
Scottie Scheffler's performance through rounds one to three at the RBC Heritage serves as a reminder that his continued excellence is already putting him in "rarified air."
Best shots from RBC Heritage Round 3
Watch the best few shots from Round 3 of the RBC Heritage, which, as expected, featured a healthy dose of Scottie Scheffler.
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
Scottie Scheffler had a "ho-hum" Round 2 of the RBC Heritage on Friday, posting a bogey-free round for a 6-under 65. Watch some of his best shots of the day.
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
Co-leader Collin Morikawa explains how he shot a 5-under 66 in Round 2 of the RBC Heritage despite hitting just eight greens in regulation, as well as the improvements he's made with the putter this year.
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from Puntacana Resort in the Dominican Republic.
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the RBC Heritage and McIlroy talks about the process he's going through to improve his game.
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
Relive the best shots and more from first-round action at the 2024 RBC Heritage, taking place at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from Puntacana Resort in the Dominican Republic.
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Two-time RBC Heritage winner Jim Furyk joins Golf Today to recount his past two wins in the event and his chances at making the World Golf Hall of Fame.