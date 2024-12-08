 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ends massive year with ninth worldwide victory at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: How the $5 million purse was paid out
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable 2024 season: Event results and money earned

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_darnoldpresser_241208.jpg
Darnold soaked in ‘pure passion, pure joy’ of win
nbc_nfl_tuasound_241208.jpg
Tua: ‘This isn’t the same Dolphins’
nbc_fnia_mindarnoldft_241208.jpg
Darnold FaceTimes after career day vs. Cousins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ends massive year with ninth worldwide victory at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: How the $5 million purse was paid out
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable 2024 season: Event results and money earned

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_darnoldpresser_241208.jpg
Darnold soaked in ‘pure passion, pure joy’ of win
nbc_nfl_tuasound_241208.jpg
Tua: ‘This isn’t the same Dolphins’
nbc_fnia_mindarnoldft_241208.jpg
Darnold FaceTimes after career day vs. Cousins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler: Focus helped in Hero and 2024 at large

December 8, 2024 05:05 PM
Hear from Scottie Scheffler after capping off his season in fitting fashion: with a win in the Hero World Challenge.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottieintvv2_241208.jpg
1:22
Scheffler: Focus helped in Hero and 2024 at large
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtreax_241208.jpg
4:53
Despite tough Hero finish, Thomas trending upward
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiereax_241208.jpg
6:56
Scheffler ‘extraordinary but typical’ in Bahamas
Now Playing
nbc_golf_heroworldrd4_241208.jpg
12:21
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigeronscottiev2_241208.jpg
2:50
Woods on Scheffler’s grip: ‘What is that thing?’
Now Playing
pensketomkim.jpg
1:19
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kimreax_241207.jpg
7:28
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens
Now Playing
nbc_golf_heroworldrd3_241207.jpg
12:48
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiereax_241207.jpg
5:05
Scheffler must capitalize more in Hero final round
Now Playing
j_thomas_thumb.jpg
11:10
Hot putter leads Thomas atop Hero leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_241206.jpg
7:15
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_heroworldrd2_241206.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
Now Playing