MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

OLYMPICS: APR 20 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials
Helen Maroulis makes record third Olympic team; David Taylor, Adeline Gray dethroned
nbc_imsa_winnerintrvw_240420.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results: Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac wins without changing tires
nbc_indy_rosenqvist_240420.jpg
IndyCar Long Beach starting lineup: First pole position for Meyer Shank Racing as Rosenqvist nips Power

Top Clips

nbc_sx_vialle_240420.jpg
Vialle emphasizes focus for Rd. 14 podium finish
nbc_sx_hampshire250_240420.jpg
Hampshire victorious in 250 East-West showdown
oly_wrw57_olytrials_240420.jpg
Maroulis tops Winchester for US wrestling history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best shots from RBC Heritage Round 3

April 20, 2024 08:33 PM
Watch the best few shots from Round 3 of the RBC Heritage, which, as expected, featured a healthy dose of Scottie Scheffler.
nbc_golf_bestshots_240420v2__915871.jpg
3:37
Best shots from RBC Heritage Round 3
nbc_golf_hertiage_240420v3__024431.jpg
8:24
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
2:51
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_rbcheritagernd2_240419.jpg
7:40
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
1:17
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
5:16
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
3:28
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
11:39
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_golf_coralespuntacanachampionshiprd1hl_240418.jpg
7:45
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gt_jimfuryk_240417.jpg
9:06
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
2:25
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_rbcheritage_240417.jpg
1:15
Breaking down Harbour Town Golf Links
