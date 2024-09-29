 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
3 key storylines for today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal3_240929.jpg
Solanke notches Tottenham’s third v. Man United
mpx_berry.jpg
Allen, Harrison Jr. lead Week 4 player props
nbc_pl_totgoal2_240929.jpg
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
3 key storylines for today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal3_240929.jpg
Solanke notches Tottenham’s third v. Man United
mpx_berry.jpg
Allen, Harrison Jr. lead Week 4 player props
nbc_pl_totgoal2_240929.jpg
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United

Watch Now

Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup

September 29, 2024 12:46 PM
Scottie Scheffler dunks his chip from the bunker on the first hole for birdie to take an early lead over Hideki Matsuyama at Day 4 of the 2024 Presidents Cup.
nbc_golf_schefflerbunker_240929.jpg
1:21
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_penskev2_240928.jpg
1:17
Cantlay a ‘tough customer’ as U.S. takes Day 3
nbc_golf_sportsmanshipsegment_240928.jpg
8:12
Sportsmanship under microscope at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic16x9_240928.jpg
1:49
U.S., International teams go toe-to-toe on Day 3
nbc_golf_round5format_240928.jpg
11:31
Singles set up dramatic Presidents Cup finish
nbc_golf_usapresser_240928.jpg
11:21
U.S. team unfazed by Presidents Cup hoopla
nbc_golf_prescuplatehl_240928.jpg
17:27
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursome matches
nbc_golf_internationalteamintv_240928.jpg
10:00
‘Feisty’ USA motivating International Team
kim.jpg
1:25
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in
hughesbunker.jpg
0:45
Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot
nbc_golf_pcfourballehl_240928.jpg
14:58
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches
nbc_golf_tomkimhl_240928.jpg
4:20
HLs: Tom Kim dialed in on Day 3 of Presidents Cup
