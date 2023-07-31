Watch Now
Weekend Movers: Hodges captures first PGA Tour win
Lee Hodges brings home his first PGA Tour, title winning the 3M Open by seven shots.
Can Thomas get on track at the Wyndham?
Todd Lewis and Taylor Zarzour join Golf Today to preview the Wyndham Championship and give their takeaways from the latest PGA Tour memo.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 4
Look back at the highlight moments from the final round of the 3M Open, where Lee Hodges emerged victorious.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 3
Look back at the highlight moments from the third round of the 3M Open.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2 pre-delay
Look back at the highlight moments from the second round of the 3M Open before the weather delay.
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
Amy Rogers interviews Kevin Streelman for his thoughts on his second-round performance at the 3M Open and his game plan going into the weekend.
Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
Take a look at Kevin Streelman and J.T. Poston's stellar Round 2 moments at the 3M Open.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the 3M Open.
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Stephan Jaeger leads the Aon Risk Reward Challenge entering the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
Notah Begay III joins the show to discuss his transition from broadcaster to playing a full schedule again, as he gets set to make his debut at The Senior Open Championship.
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
Golf Today provides an update on the 3M Open, including notable tee times and a feature on Justin Thomas, who was a late addition as he tries to snap his recent struggles.
Zhang has ‘fresh outlook’ ahead of Evian
Rose Zhang took the podium to discuss how her experience playing as an amateur has helped prepare her for The Amundi Evian Championship.