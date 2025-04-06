Pro V1x has been 'plug and play' for Zalatoris

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn
Houston vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 National Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn
Houston vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 National Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pro V1x has been 'plug and play' for Zalatoris

April 6, 2025 10:00 AM
Will Zalatoris walks through his ball-marking routine -- and why he gets so specific with it -- before sharing what makes the Titleist Pro V1x "that much better" for his game.
Up Next
nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
1:21
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
Now Playing
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
1:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
Now Playing
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
1:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick
Now Playing
nbc_golf_titleistcantlay_250406.jpg
1:11
Cantlay: Titleist ‘the best ball,’ maximizes feel
Now Playing
nbc_golf_titleisttheegala_250406.jpg
1:29
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
12:44
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_finauace_250404.jpg
1:46
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nicklausintv_250404.jpg
2:05
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hhjackandspieth_250404.jpg
1:57
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
lee_site.jpeg
01:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_mwlee18_250330.jpg
01:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd4_250330.jpg
14:58
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
01:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
nbc_golf_roryintv_250330.jpg
01:15
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
02:41
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
07:17
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
05:46
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
02:46
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
nbc_golf_padrighappyhour_250328.jpg
07:59
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd1_250327.jpg
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
01:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
penske_site.jpg
01:09
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
12:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
02:41
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
01:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
09:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
01:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
03:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
higgs_site.jpg
02:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250406.jpg
01:19
Johnson taps in his second to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250406.jpg
01:42
Muniz gives Fulham shock 3-1 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250406.jpg
01:22
Iwobi pounces on Liverpool’s error to make it 2-1
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250406.jpg
01:12
Sessegnon blasts Fulham level against Liverpool
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250406.jpg
01:15
Johnson drills Spurs in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250406.jpg
01:20
Mac Allister’s screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
nbc_pl_garysegment_250406.jpg
04:17
Is De Bruyne a top 5 PL midfielder of all time?
nbc_pl_livtitlediscussion_250406.jpg
02:21
Liverpool close in on historic 20th league title
nbc_pl_angediscussion_250406.jpg
04:24
Will Postecoglou survive at Spurs?
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
11:01
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross
nbc_sx_450recap_250405.jpg
11:51
450SX at Foxborough about expecting the unexpected
nbc_sx_250recap_250405.jpg
06:37
Hymas leads 250SX podium of new faces in Round 12
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
01:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
nbc_sx_foxbhl_250405.jpg
21:30
Highlights: Supercross Round 12, Foxborough
nbc_horse_santaanitaderbyhit_250405.jpg
02:25
Journalism favored heading into Kentucky Derby
nbc_sx_webb_250405.jpg
01:27
Webb unpacks ‘bummer conditions’ in Round 12
nbc_sx_mcelrath_250405.jpg
01:20
McElrath: Foxborough was ‘all about opportunity’
nbc_sx_plessingerintrv_250405.jpg
02:28
Plessinger reflects on season after Round 12 win
plessinger_flop.jpg
01:37
Plessinger belly flops in mud after Round 12 win
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
09:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
carlagolf.jpg
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
nbc_sx_hymasintrv_250405.jpg
01:05
Hymas earns first-career 250SX win at Foxborough
nbc_sx_park_250405.jpg
01:34
Park ‘stuck to his laps’ for podium at Foxborough
nbc_sx_linville_250405.jpg
26
Linville ‘speechless’ after podium at Foxborough
oly_atw400_salwanaserv2_250405.jpg
04:55
Naser speeds to 400m win, Thomas wins title
nbc_sx_hampshirefall_250405.jpg
01:00
Hampshire hydroplanes at start, chaos ensues
oly_atm110h_dylanbeardv2_250405.jpg
04:15
Beard wins Grand Slam Track 110m hurdles in 13.29
nbc_golf_kentuckyderbypreview_250405.jpg
02:35
Which horses have best shot to win Kentucky Derby?