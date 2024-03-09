Watch Now
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
Watch the few very best shots from Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Up Next
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
Watch the few very best shots from Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Kaufman's 'Friday Happy Hour' at Bay Hill
Smylie Kaufman's "Friday Happy Hour" at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational featured jokes, insights and insults with appearances from Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Scottie Scheffler spent time on the green after an improved putting day helped him tie for the Arnold Palmer Invitational lead on Friday. Golf Central breaks down the steps he's taking to improve that aspect of his game.
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Brian Harman joins Golf Central to break down his strong Round 2 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and discuss how he has been able to build on his 2023 success.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Check out the best shots from the second round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida.
Scheffler stayed ‘patient’ in Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Scheffler stayed 'patient' in Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Scottie Scheffler evaluates his Round 2 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he's tied for the tournament lead heading into the third day of play.
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer
Watch the best moments from Jordan Spieth's and Max Homa's appearances with Smylie Kaufman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.
Homa does his best roast of Kaufman’s golf swing
Homa does his best roast of Kaufman's golf swing
Known for roasting golf swings on social media, Max Homa takes his shot at Smylie Kaufman's during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
Homa: API is an 'incredibly important event'
Max Homa shares his thoughts on the legacy of Arnold Palmer and how the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is a "staple" of the PGA Tour.
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
Homa: Ryder partner Harman 'makes me feel tall'
Max Homa joins the Golf Channel broadcast at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and looks back on his Ryder Cup pairing with Brian Harman, calling it "the most fun on a golf course I've ever had."
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
Max Homa joins Smylie Kaufman to revisit his first-ever PGA Tour ace at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.