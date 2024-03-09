 Skip navigation
2024 INDYCAR: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Marcus Ericsson completes hat trick for Andretti Global’s new star trio of IndyCar
Toyota US Open - Day 4
Regan Smith swims historic double at Tyr Pro Series
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Joey Logano paces Cup field in Phoenix practice session

oly_swm50f_proswimseries_caelebdressel_240308.jpg
Dressel continues successful return in 50m free
oly_sww50f_proswimseries_torrihuske_240308.jpg
Huske edges Manuel in 50m freestyle in Westmont
ReganSmith.jpg
Smith destroys women’s 200m butterfly field

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2

March 8, 2024 07:09 PM
Watch the few very best shots from Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
nbc_golf_bestshotsoftheday_240308.jpg
4:13
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2v2_240308__221147.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerintv_240308.jpg
2:07
Scheffler stayed ‘patient’ in Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
8:46
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer
nbc_golf_homaonsmylieswing_240308.jpg
1:24
Homa does his best roast of Kaufman’s golf swing
nbc_golf_homaonpalmerinv_240308.jpg
1:11
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
nbc_golf_homaonharman_240308.jpg
1:16
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
1:04
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
nbc_golf_alligatorflashback_240308.jpg
1:08
Kaufman jokes about running away from alligator
