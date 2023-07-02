 Skip navigation
Top News

Justin Denson (W).jpg
Justin Denson Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Justin Scott.jpg
2024 All-American Justin Scott Pledges to Ohio State
Omillio Agard.jpg
2024 All-American Omillio Agard Commits to Wisconsin

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: Fowler's best from Rocket Mortgage

July 2, 2023 04:28 PM
Check out Rickie Fowler's best shots from the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, his first PGA Tour win since 2019.
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd4hlv2_230702.jpg
13:29
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_playoffv2_230702.jpg
2:16
Fowler bests Morikawa, Hadwin in playoff at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_homaace_230702.jpg
1:24
Max Homa drains ace on No. 15 at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
1:40
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
7:02
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
5:25
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
2:32
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
11:54
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
0:29
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
1:41
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
5:18
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
0:54
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
