Highlights: Fowler's best from Rocket Mortgage
Check out Rickie Fowler's best shots from the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, his first PGA Tour win since 2019.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic where Rickie Fowler emerged with a long-sought-after victory.
Fowler bests Morikawa, Hadwin in playoff at RMC
Check out the action as Rickie Fowler takes down Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a one-hole playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Max Homa drains ace on No. 15 at RMC
Max Homa aces the fifteenth hole during Round 4 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second career ace on the PGA Tour.
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
Rickie Fowler birdies five of the last six holes to jump into the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on moving day.
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
The Golf Central team analyzes Taylor Pendrith and Adam Hadwin's performances in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and what it will take to find more success on Sunday.
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
The Golf Central crew discusses what Rickie Fowler needs to accomplish in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to claim his first PGA Tour victory in four years.
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Rickie Fowler recaps his impressive outing in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he leads the field heading into Sunday.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
Peter Malnati drains an eagle putt on No. 4 to take the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Rickie Fowler connects with perhaps his biggest fan, Mohawk Bob, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler also reflects on his strong performance through the first two rounds and looks ahead to the weekend.
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
The Golf Central crew analyzes the strong play of Collin Morikawa, who is tied for fifth entering Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and appears to be trending upwards entering the weekend.