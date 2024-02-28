Watch Now
Bellinger returns to best possible spot with Cubs
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski react to Cody Bellinger's decision to re-sign with the Chicago Cubs and assess the rest of the fantasy outfield picture.
Judge should not be a durability concern in 2024
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate how many games we can expect from Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s ceiling in 2024.
Why you may want to avoid Schwarber in drafts
Neither Eric Samulski nor Scott Pianowski see themselves drafting Kyle Schwarber despite the Phillies slugger's prodigious power.
Greene has pedigree for a potential breakout year
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the fantasy potential of Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, analyzing why the pedigree is there for a potential breakout season in 2024.
Fill outfield early in fantasy baseball drafts
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski advise fantasy baseball managers to fill their outfield early in upcoming fantasy baseball drafts, due to a lack of outfield depth across MLB.
Why O’Neill can boost production with Red Sox
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Tyler O'Neill's fantasy potential with the Boston Red Sox, explaining why playing in Fenway Park could help boost his production.
Passan: MLB is botching response to uniform fiasco
ESPN's Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to react to the messes that are MLB's new jerseys and see-through pants, before discussing the future of MLB expansion and what must be done in the short term beforehand.
Don’t sleep on Bregman, Machado in fantasy drafts
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlight why fantasy managers should target Alex Bregman and Manny Machado in 2024 drafts despite coming off seasons that weren't up to either veteran's standards.
Expectations for Bohm after strong 2023 season
The Rotoworld Baseball Show debates confidence levels in Alec Bohm for 2024 and why fantasy managers must factor in his position eligibility when drafting him to fantasy rosters.
De La Cruz’s fantasy concerns despite potential
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down how Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz "still hasn't figured it out" and why he is being over drafted in fantasy baseball leagues.
Volpe, Story both intriguing fantasy options
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the fantasy potential of New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and why Trevor Story should be ranked similarly with the Boston Red Rox.
‘Don’t expect miracles’ from Holliday in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski evaluate Jackson Holliday's fantasy outlook and explain why managers need to exercise caution when targeting the elite prospect in drafts this year.