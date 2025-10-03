 Skip navigation
WSX 2025 Sweden announced cropped.jpg
Sweden replaces Kuala Lumpur on 2025 World Supercross (WSX) schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Breeders' Cup - Day 2
2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants
NFL 2025 Week 5 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert bounce back

nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_pl_ornmu_251003.jpg
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
nbc_pl_ornliverpool_251003.jpg
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games

Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series

October 3, 2025 12:30 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell take a look at some of the best bets for the upcoming Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_roto_btemarinerstigers_251003.jpg
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
nbc_roto_bteyankeesbluejays_251003.jpg
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
nbc_roto_btenlds_251002.jpg
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
nbc_bte_wschamps_250930.jpg
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
nbc_roto_skenes_250926.jpg
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
nbc_roto_ozziealbiesv2_250924.jpg
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
nbc_roto_cadesmith_250924.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_playernews_skubal_250915.jpg
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
nbc_playernews_eldridge_250915.jpg
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
nbc_playernews_altuve_250915.jpg
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_bte_nlroy_250912.jpg
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut

nbc_pl_ornmu_251003.jpg
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
nbc_pl_ornliverpool_251003.jpg
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
cathywnbaphotothumbnail.jpg
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerinterview_251003.jpg
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
nbc_ffhh_staffordreax_251003.jpg
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251003.jpg
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251003.jpg
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
nbc_dls_foxworthintr_251003.jpg
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
nbc_ffhh_flexhelp_251003.jpg
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
nbc_ffhh_jacksonnews_251003.jpg
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_week5injuries_251003.jpg
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
nbc_ffhh_49ersramsrecap_251003.jpg
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
nbc_bte_nfcchampionv2_251003.jpg
02:25
Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC
nbc_nba_pg_pelmel_251003.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Melbourne
nbc_golf_alfreddunhillrd2ehl_251003.jpg
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_macintyremurrayintvw_251003.jpg
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
okc_sga.jpg
02:26
How to approach Thunder in NBA Champion market
nbc_roto_bteweek5bestbetscommandersbills_251003.jpg
01:35
Allen under 0.5 INTs, Commanders +3 enticing bets
nbc_bte_week5bets_251003.jpg
02:16
DET covering spread vs. CIN among Week 5 best bets
mahomeslawrencejaguarschiefsthumbnailbetting.jpg
02:08
Take Chiefs over Jaguars on Monday Night Football
nbc_dps_sabathiaIntr_251003.jpg
12:25
Sabathia talks increased velocity for MLB pitchers
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
04:13
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
06:52
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
07:32
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?
nbc_pft_pukanacua_251003.jpg
01:43
Nacua becomes first WR with 50 catches in 5 games
nbc_pft_otrules_251003.jpg
11:28
How one team can win OT without giving up ball
nbc_pft_49ersfans_251003.jpg
06:17
49ers fans take over in OT win at SoFi Stadium
nbc_pft_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
02:33
Bourne was ‘unstoppable’ stepping up for 49ers
nbc_pft_ravenstexansv2_251003.jpg
06:24
Do Ravens or Texans need a Week 5 win more?
aj_brown.jpg
04:31
Eagles good at ‘taking steam’ out of situations