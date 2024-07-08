Watch Now
Pirates' Tellez 'is rosterable' in deep leagues
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski discuss the turnaround for Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez, analyzing why he's rosterable in deep league formats.
Lunch Money: Rangers ML, Sale under Ks
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their best bets of the day, including a wager on the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels and Chris Sale to throw under 6.5 strikeouts.
Lunch Money: Skenes over Ks, Mbappé over shots
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for today, including Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to go over his strikeout total against the New York Mets and Kylian Mbappé to have over 4.5 shots against Portugal.
Lee a prospect to ‘stash’ with Lewis injury
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the potential impact of Minnesota Twins' SS Brooks Lee with Royce Lewis out with an injury.
Higashioka ‘on the radar’ in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka, who could retain his fantasy baseball value even after Luis Campusano returns from IL.
Kremer could be useful for fantasy contenders
Dean Kremer has returned from the IL, and Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski think he's worth a roster spot as a solid, middle of rotation pitcher for fantasy managers.
Time to ‘scoop’ Baz after Rays call up pitcher
With Shane Baz scratched from his Triple-A start, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski evaluate how the pitcher will fit into the Tampa Bay Rays rotation.
Add, Hold, Drop: Time to move on from Montgomery
Eric Samulski breaks down what players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Twins 3B Jose Miranda, Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello, and Diamondback's pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Lunch Money: Set sights to Cruz, Devers
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look to turn lunch money into dinner money with an MLB parlay, and their bets are set on Oneil Cruz going over three bases and Rafael Devers hitting a home run.
Fantasy managers have been ‘slow’ to add Vientos
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski discuss the hitting prowess of Jose Miranda and Mark Vientos, players that the fantasy world seems to have "given up on," and why they might be worth a pickup.
Do Phillies IL moves benefit anyone on the team?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski take a look at the Phillies place Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber on the IL and who in Philadelphia may get an uptick in fantasy opportunities with those two players out.
Wood could be an ‘impact player’ immediately
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss James Wood's potential impact on fantasy rosters after getting called up to the Washington Nationals roster.