Nemechek: 'Sucks to end our season this way'
John Hunter Nemechek needed his car to turn better during the final overtime restart at Phoenix after a shot at a win and the title turned into an eventual 28th-place result despite leading 66 laps.
Stewart: Cole ‘won that one on his own’
Tony Stewart is "super proud" of Cole Custer's level of maturity during the last restart in the Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Custer celebrates with Xfinity championship trophy
Cole Custer celebrates his Xfinity Series championship in victory lane and says with his team and Tony Stewart's guidance he feels like he can do anything.
Allgaier: ‘Hats off to this whole race team’
Justin Allgaier is proud of the effort from his team and what they were able to accomplish after coming up short of an Xfinity Series title.
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
After falling short of a title in his first Championship 4 appearance, Sam Mayer is more motivated to go out there next season and win it all.
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’
Custer: ‘I’m going to enjoy this’
Cole Custer can't believe he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway after going from first to third during the final restart in overtime before rallying for the victory and title.
Custer wins at Phoenix in OT, claims Xfinity title
Cole Custer pulls away from the field during the final lap of overtime to win at Phoenix and capture his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
Ryan Blaney overcame his struggles reach the Championship 4, and he's hoping to use momentum from Martinsville to peak at the right time in Phoenix.
Larson looking to close season with second title
Kyle Larson is ready to flip the script on his season and close it out with his second career NASCAR Cup Series championship.
What being a champion means to the Championship 4
William Byron, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell share what being a NASCAR Cup Series champion represents.
Bell rides roller coaster to Championship 4
From the most difficult loss of his career at Las Vegas, to the biggest win of his career at Homestead-Miami, it's been an emotional path to the Championship 4 for Christopher Bell.
Byron worked during the offseason to become better
During the offseason, William Byron felt he wasn't living up to the No. 24 team's potential, so he started working extra hard on things he could do to perfect his craft, and it's paid off.
For one Cup driver, destiny awaits in the desert
Dale Jarrett sizes up the Cup Series Championship 4 field. Which driver is ready to become the next NASCAR legend?
Highlights: Cup Championship qualifying
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Byron has Championship 4 advantage on pole
William Byron is "on keel" and excited for his crew after securing the No. 1 pit stall for the championship race at Phoenix and is ready to "enjoy the hell out of it" in front of family and friends. great opportunity
Highlights: Xfinity championship qualifying
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Smith snags second career Xfinity pole position
Sammy Smith says his second career pole gives him "a lot of confidence" ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville, where Ryan Preece scored his 26th series win and Ron Silk captured his second series championship.
Mayer peaking at right time, eyes Xfinity title
Sam Mayer describes the feeling of being nearly down and out during the Round of 12 to qualifying for the Championship 4 and a chance to capture his first career Xfinity Series title.
Allgaier ready to give every ounce of effort
Justin Allgaier describes the whirlwind of winning at Martinsville to qualify for the Championship 4 and what it would mean to finally win his first Xfinity Series title.
Custer’s team has seen amazing transformation
Cole Custer's team has turned itself into a championship contender in one year, something the driver of the No. 00 is proud to be a part of.
Highlights: Truck Series championship at Phoenix
See the best moments from the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Nemechek has been a force to be reckoned with
John Hunter Nemechek knows how difficult it is to qualify among the Championship 4 at Phoenix, and after seven Xfinity wins this season to lead the series, he's ready to execute to the fullest extent possible.
Cup features youngest Championship 4 in history
Dustin Long previews the last NASCAR Cup race of the season at Phoenix Raceway, where a 2023 champion will be crowned, featuring the youngest Championship 4 in series history.
Xfinity Championship 4 drivers seek first title
Names have been made at Phoenix Raceway, and nobody knows that more than Dale Earnhardt Jr., who examines a unique batch of four stars in the Xfinity Series who are all seeking their first career championship.
NASCAR 75th anniversary: 75 years of championships
As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, look back on 75 years of championship history.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Logano’s 2022 wins
Relive Joey Logano's historic 2022 NASCAR wins in Los Angeles and Phoenix with a Next Gen racecar.
Harvick set to ride off into the sunset at Phoenix
Kevin Harvick takes a trip down memory lane before his last time suiting up behind a Cup Series wheel at Phoenix, reflecting on the highs, lows and family moments from a Hall of Fame NASCAR career spanning three decades.
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Dave Burns preview the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, where Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek will all fight for their 1st title.
Most memorable moments from the 2023 NASCAR season
Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, and Dave Burns discuss the most noteworthy and dramatic moments, as well as biggest surprises from the 2023 NASCAR season, and reveal their favorite Kevin Harvick moment before his retirement.