Top News

Ross Colton
Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot
Will Venable
Reports: White Sox hire Will Venable as manager
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
Little time for Ryan Blaney to dwell on Homestead finish with ‘massive’ race at Martinsville next

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_stockdown_241030.jpg
Stock Down: Points of concern for Ohio State
nbc_rtf_week10osupsu_241030.jpg
Ohio State-Penn State comes down to ‘legacies’
nbc_rtf_week10ugauf_241030.jpg
What a win over Georgia would mean for Florida

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_stockdown_241030.jpg
Stock Down: Points of concern for Ohio State
nbc_rtf_week10osupsu_241030.jpg
Ohio State-Penn State comes down to ‘legacies’
nbc_rtf_week10ugauf_241030.jpg
What a win over Georgia would mean for Florida

Watch Now

Mazzulla wants fighting and power plays in NBA

October 30, 2024 02:54 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show crew shares their thoughts on Boston Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla saying that he wants to see power plays and the return of fighting in basketball.
nbc_oht_scott3pointer_241030.jpg
2:05
Scott stays centered as an NBA referee
nbc_dls_kawhileonard_241025.jpg
10:52
Ex-trainer sues Clippers for Leonard’s treatment
nbc_dls_loadmanagment_241024.jpg
6:27
What are biggest Eastern Conference storylines?
nbc_dls_heatvsmagic_241024.jpg
2:06
Tache: ‘The Orlando Magic have arrived’
nbc_dps_chrisrussoint_241024.jpg
17:20
Russo talks World Series, Lebron and Bronny James
nbc_dps_clippersarena_241024.jpg
6:24
Will Intuit Dome set standard for future arenas?
nbc_edge_bte_rookies_241023.jpg
3:38
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies
nbc_edge_bte_openingnight_241023.jpg
3:41
Buy or sell KAT, Bridges after Knicks-Celtics?
nbc_dls_basketball_241023.jpg
6:54
Are Celtics most disrespected NBA champion ever?
nbc_dps_roberthorry_241023.jpg
15:56
Bronny shows potential with the Lakers
nbc_dls_leonard_241018.jpg
1:14
Discussing Leonard’s legacy as injuries pile up
nbc_dps_bronnylakers_241017.jpg
8:14
Bronny has potential to contribute with Lakers
