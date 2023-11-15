 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award, Blake Snell takes NL prize
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin’s rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame
NCAA Football: Southern California at California
2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the Tanking Based on Over/Under Win Totals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_terryduffyint_231115.jpg
CME Group ups the purse on championship event
nbc_golf_gt_sales_aonriskrewardchall_231115.jpg
Yin wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge, $1 million
nbc_golf_cedarshowcaserd3lites_231114.jpg
Highlights: Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award, Blake Snell takes NL prize
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin’s rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame
NCAA Football: Southern California at California
2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the Tanking Based on Over/Under Win Totals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_terryduffyint_231115.jpg
CME Group ups the purse on championship event
nbc_golf_gt_sales_aonriskrewardchall_231115.jpg
Yin wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge, $1 million
nbc_golf_cedarshowcaserd3lites_231114.jpg
Highlights: Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How to handle LaVine in fantasy amid trade rumors

November 15, 2023 05:33 PM
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew identifies the best and worst fantasy landing spots for Bulls' Zach LaVine if he's traded, including the 76ers, Lakers, Heat and more.
Up Next
nbc_rbs_sixerpacersbreakdown_231115.jpg
2:29
Maxey is a top-20 fantasy option moving forward
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponwarriorstimberwolvesskirmish_231115_1920x1080_2283306051986.jpg
4:53
Patrick: Draymond Green is always the victim
Now Playing
Allen_Iverson.jpg
7:38
Who had bigger cultural impact: Iverson or Jordan?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_biyomboyahoo_231113.jpg
1:00
‘Go get’ Grizzlies’ Biyombo in fantasy basketball
Now Playing
nbc_roto_edwardsyahoo_231113.jpg
1:10
Edwards an established NBA and fantasy star
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_reddish_231113.jpg
0:54
Reddish’s fantasy stock rising with Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_maysv2_231113.jpg
0:56
Mays is a strong waiver wire pickup in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_claxtonyahoo_231113.jpg
1:06
Claxton’s positives outweigh negatives in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_maxeyyahoo_231113.jpg
1:19
Why Maxey is extremely valuable in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikebreeninterview_231109.jpg
12:56
Breen: It’s ‘okay’ Wembanyama underwhelmed at MSG
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_rookieoftheyearconvov2_231108.jpg
2:10
Blazers’ Henderson faces uphill climb in ROY race
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_mccolumfallout_231108.jpg
2:41
Target Hawkins in fantasy after McCollum’s injury
Now Playing