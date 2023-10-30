 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elijah Rushing.jfif
2024 All-American Elijah Rushing Commits to Oregon
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Ryan Blaney takes lessons from past defeats to reach Championship 4
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Trey McBride’s Breakout

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brently_231030.jpg
NCAA partnering with Clippd for stats, rankings
nbc_golf_gc_womensdiscuss_231030.jpg
Stanford, WFU relying on depth after departures
nbc_golf_gc_englemann_231030.jpg
Englemann: Second title would be ‘really special’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elijah Rushing.jfif
2024 All-American Elijah Rushing Commits to Oregon
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Ryan Blaney takes lessons from past defeats to reach Championship 4
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Trey McBride’s Breakout

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brently_231030.jpg
NCAA partnering with Clippd for stats, rankings
nbc_golf_gc_womensdiscuss_231030.jpg
Stanford, WFU relying on depth after departures
nbc_golf_gc_englemann_231030.jpg
Englemann: Second title would be ‘really special’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Strus providing top-20 fantasy basketball value

October 30, 2023 04:56 PM
Vaughn Dalzell advises to "go and add" Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, whose shooting ability is giving him top-20 per-game production in fantasy basketball.
Up Next
nbc_roto_camyahoo_231030.jpg
0:54
Value in Nets rotation gives Thomas fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_roto_durenyahoo_231030.jpg
1:01
Sell high on Pistons center Duren in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_meltonyahoo_231030.jpg
1:03
Melton emerging in fantasy amid 76ers’ Harden saga
Now Playing
nbc_roto_yahookeeganmurray_231030.jpg
1:02
Murray’s aggression helps fantasy basketball stock
Now Playing
nbc_roto_yahoo_jalenjohnson_231030.jpg
1:01
Hawks’ Johnson worth a fantasy roster spot
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_231027.jpg
11:35
Haynes: Bucks now have a ‘closer’ in Lillard
Now Playing
nbc_dps_disappointinghalloffamecareers_231026.jpg
13:33
Can Hall of Famers have ‘disappointing’ careers?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponvictorwembanyamasdebut_231026.jpg
6:11
Evaluating Wembanyama’s NBA debut with Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wembanyamadebutandlegacyofbigmeninnba_231026.jpg
4:40
Wemby ‘makes it look easy’ following NBA debut
Now Playing
nbc_roto_adamsgrizzlies_231025.jpg
2:30
Players to consider in fantasy after Adams’ injury
Now Playing
nbc_roto_sunswarriorstakeaways_231025.jpg
3:28
Suns’ Okogie on fantasy radars after opening night
Now Playing
nbc_roto_nuglakerstakeaways_231025.jpg
3:21
Lakers-Nuggets fantasy takeaways: AD, Gordon
Now Playing