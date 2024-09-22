Watch Now
Mason, Kelce lead player prop bets for NFL Week 3
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew discuss their favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for NFL Week 3, including Jordan Mason, De'Von Achane, and Travis Kelce.
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks with Tony Dungy about the biggest lessons learned from his time in Tampa Bay in 2001 and how the Falcons emulate what has stuck with him through the years.
Should fantasy managers trust Perine vs. Falcons?
Should fantasy managers trust Perine vs. Falcons?
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew preview the fantasy storylines for Chiefs-Falcons on Sunday Night Football, breaking down Kansas City's backfield with Isiah Pacheco sidelined.
Jackson recounts Falcons fandom ahead of SNF
Jackson recounts Falcons fandom ahead of SNF
Samuel L. Jackson discusses his Atlanta roots ahead of the Atlanta Falcons' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a 'nothing burger'
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a 'nothing burger'
The Dan Le Batard Show crew attempts to unpack what happened with Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh's awkward embrace during the Jets' win over the Patriots.
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a fantasy look at some of the highest-ceiling fantasy matchups for Week 3, investigating whether Sam LaPorta and Chris Olave can get on track.
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
The FFHH crew analyzes the bets they like for Week 3 of the NFL season.
Don't sleep on Robinson, Smith
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith
Denny Carter joins FFHH to discuss what the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about fantasy football, featuring surprisingly strong outlooks for Demarcus Robinson and Ray-Ray McCloud III.
Pats offense, Saleh hugs see stock plummet
Pats offense, Saleh hugs see stock plummet
It’s unclear what was the worse performance Thursday: the Patriots running offense or Robert Saleh attempting to hug Aaron Rodgers.
Fantasy ramifications of Week 3 injuries
Fantasy ramifications of Week 3 injuries
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Reason to worry about Hall's workload share?
Reason to worry about Hall’s workload share?
The FFHH guys break down Breece Hall’s ceiling as a fantasy asset as Braelon Allen has made his presence known in the Jets’ backfield.
Analyzing Jets' passing attack after Pats blowout
Analyzing Jets’ passing attack after Pats blowout
The FFHH crew offers their thoughts on Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and other players in the Jets’ passing game as fantasy assets.