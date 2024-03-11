Watch Now
Wilkins brings 'versatility' to Raiders defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed share why Christian Wilkins is a "great fit" for Antonio Pierce's defense after reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pollard a 'phenomenal' fit for Titans' new scheme
Chris Simms analyzes what RB Tony Pollard will bring to the Titans after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $24 million contract with Tennessee
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Caleb Williams to Drake Maye and more.
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix
Chris Simms praises Oregon QB Bo Nix's ability to read the field as a quick decision-maker with "elite" backyard playmaking ability, and he comes in No. 3 on Simms' NFL quarterback prospects.
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 6 Drake Maye
Chris Simms explains why he has Drake Maye as his No. 6 quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft despite the massive hype he has received in mock drafts and big boards.
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 4 Michael Penix Jr.
Chris Simms breaks down why Michael Penix Jr. is a "total pocket passer" and how is touch and timing make him an appealing NFL quarterback prospect.
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 2 Jayden Daniels
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Jayden Daniels landed No. 2 on his 2024 NFL Draft rankings in Tier Two "In Other Years."
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 5 J.J. McCarthy
Chris Simms analyzes J.J. McCarthy's game, explaining how the traits outweigh the numbers in his case given Michigan's offense.
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 1 Caleb Williams
Chris Simms breaks down the flawless skillset that puts Caleb Williams in a tier of his own among the 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class.
Combine takeaways from stacked OL draft class
Chris Simms reacts to the impressive measurables coming from the highly touted 2024 offensive line class at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Why Worthy was so impressive: 40 vs. 10-yard split
Chris Simms explains what he considers more important between a wideout's 40-yard dash time or 10-yard split at the NFL Combine and analyzes his WR standouts from Indianapolis.
Quarterback takeaways from the 2024 NFL Combine
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their takeaways at the quarterback position after the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.