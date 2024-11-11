 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241110.jpg
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
nbc_simms_titanschargers_241110.jpg
Chargers are one of the most ‘consistent’ teams
rodgers_thumb.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Desert Storm’

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241110.jpg
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
nbc_simms_titanschargers_241110.jpg
Chargers are one of the most ‘consistent’ teams
rodgers_thumb.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Desert Storm’

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chargers are one of the most 'consistent' teams

November 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain how the Chargers have embraced a style of football that isn't flashy and fancy, but gets the job done week in and week out.
Up Next
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241110.jpg
1:56
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
Now Playing
rodgers_thumb.jpg
12:08
Give Me The Headline: ‘Desert Storm’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
3:12
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
3:34
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
3:48
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_falconsvsaints_241107.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_241107.jpg
2:31
Chargers, Vikings lead NFL Week 10 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
2:35
NFL Week 10 preview: Dolphins vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionstexans_241107.jpg
2:21
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglescowboys_241107.jpg
3:11
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_csu_broncosvchiefs_241107.jpg
3:11
NFL Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jetscardinals_241107.jpg
1:58
NFL Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Cardinals
Now Playing