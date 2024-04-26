Watch Now
Nix at No. 12 is a 'great pick' for the Broncos
Chris Simms breaks down why he loves Bo Nix to the Denver Broncos, explaining why his creativity can set him apart at the NFL level.
Up Next
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
Chris Simms reacts to the Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, explaining the implications of the surprising pick.
McCarthy’s maturity will help Vikings
McCarthy's maturity will help Vikings
Chris Simms reacts to the Minnesota Vikings trading up to select J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, explaining why he's a great "system" fit.
Daniels’ explosiveness a great asset for WAS
Daniels' explosiveness a great asset for WAS
Chris Simms breaks down the Commanders' selection of Jayden Daniels, explaining what the LSU quarterback brings to the table.
Maye will be a ‘project’ with Patriots
Maye will be a 'project' with Patriots
Chris Simms discusses why Drake Maye's mechanics concern him with the New England Patriots.
How Williams’ talent can elevate Bears offense
How Williams' talent can elevate Bears offense
Chris Simms gives his instant reaction to the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher break down what they're hearing about Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and more ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
Jay Croucher joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to share how sports betting has evolved in the NFL draft realm, highlighting changes like pricing markets and information availability.
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher discuss the latest buzz surrounding the top defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, including insights on Quinyon Mitchell, Dallas Turner, Cooper DeJean and more.
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
Simms' Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
Speedsters fly off the board at the end of Round 1 in Chris Simms' 2024 NFL Mock Draft, including Cooper DeJean, who the Packers pick as their jack of all trades at No. 25.
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
Simms' Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
Chris Simms reveals the third part of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft to Connor Rogers, explaining why he foresees Rome Odunze going off the board at No. 18 to the Bengals, a Seahawks-Rams trade and more.
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run
Simms' Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run
Chris Simms has Washington's Michael Penix Jr. as the last of three consecutive quarterbacks taken from Nos. 11 through 13 in his 2024 NFL Mock Draft.