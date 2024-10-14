Watch Now
Give Me The Headline: 'Go with Godwin'
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 6, including Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offensive outburst, the Falcons taking care of business in the division, and more.
Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to Monday night's pivotal AFC East clash between the Jets and Bills, discussing what New York's offense will look like with Todd Downing calling plays.
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate if the Ravens have the NFL's best offense after another impressive showing at home against the Commanders in Week 6.
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Week 6 matchup between the Browns and Eagles, discussing whether Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia can get back on track against a struggling Cleveland team.
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms disagree on their predictions in Chargers vs. Broncos. Will Justin Herbert or Denver's home advantage win out?
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, which the Titans are favored to win behind the potential return of Will Levis
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season, favoring the Ravens against the Commanders, Texans to defeat the Patriots and Lions to triumph over the Cowboys.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, as the Bills are favored to win the first game the Jets will play since the firing of Robert Saleh.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see Sunday Night Football as make-or-break for the Bengals, and they think Joe Burrow and company will deliver against the Giants.
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like the Lions to win and cover when they take on the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 6.
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, which the Falcons are favored due to ability of Kirk Cousins and the Panthers' poor record.
NFL Week 6 preview: Texans vs. Patriots
The Texans are a tough starting point for Drake Maye's NFL career, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't think the Patriots have the talent to take down Houston.