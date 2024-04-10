 Skip navigation
USC's Lloyd a strong mid-round NFL draft prospect

April 10, 2024 02:21 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed cite USC running back MarShawn Lloyd's compact and sturdy frame, versatile running style and acceleration as the strengths of his game ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
