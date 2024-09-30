Watch Now
Henry records third-longest rushing TD of career
Derrick Henry steps on the gas and never looks back, sprinting 87 yards into the end zone to put the Ravens up 7-0 after the extra point against the Bills.
Flacco ‘wasn’t calm on the inside’ vs. Steelers
Mike Florio provides insight on his conversation with Joe Flacco, who looked more composed on the outside than he may have been feeling on the inside when he entered the game against the Steelers.
Could Raiders deal Adams before trade deadline?
Mike Florio examines the possibility of the Las Vegas Raiders trading Davante Adams before the NFL trade deadline, with an offseason salary uptick making him someone worth keeping an eye on if the Raiders don't contend.
Stroud details Texans’ approach in GW drive v. JAX
C.J. Stroud explains the mindset that his Houston Texans offense had in their game-winning drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Week 4.
Flacco’s mindset on being ‘thrown in’ vs. Steelers
Joe Flacco explains why trusting players to do their jobs was the key to his success against the Steelers, after Anthony Richardson exited the game.
Jones FaceTimes Simms to unpack win over Packers
Chris Simms FaceTimes with Aaron Jones to discuss how the Vikings feel behind Sam Darnold, why the win against the Packers was so important and more.
Morris: We practiced for final-minute scenario
Raheem Morris provides insight on how the Falcons were able to execute a crucial last minute of play and why they felt prepared, given an extremely similar scenario that played out in practice.
Allen, Harrison Jr. lead Week 4 player props
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal their favorite bets for the Week 4 slate on DraftKings Sportsbook, including looks at Marvin Harrison Jr. and two plays for the Bills and Ravens on SNF.
Hamlin details his road back to football
Bills safety Damar Hamlin talks with Maria Taylor about coming back to football after his cardiac arrest and the milestones along the way that marked his progress.
Hamlin embracing each chapter of his story
Maria Taylor and Bills safety Damar Hamlin talk about the memories of his return to football after suffering a cardiac arrest and how he's looking to contribute to Buffalo's winning culture.
DAL needs work after Week 4 win to contend for SB
DPS highlights CeeDee Lamb's performance vs. the Giants while examining the Cowboys' lackluster run game and questioning if Dallas is a true Super Bowl contender.
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 4 matchups with the highest spreads, including the Saints covering vs. the Falcons and a ride-or-die parlay with Kyler Murray.