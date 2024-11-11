Watch Now
Texans' Mixon bounces outside for TD vs. Lions
Joe Mixon takes the handoff from C.J. Stroud and bounces it outside for an 8-yard touchdown to give the Houston Texans a first quarter lead vs. the Detroit Lions on SNF.
Goff hits LaPorta to get the Lions on the board
Jared Goff sends a 20-yard pass deep right to a wide-open Sam LaPorta to close the Texans lead to 10-7 after the extra point in the second quarter.
Inside Rizzi’s first week as Interim Head Coach
Mike Florio provides insight on how Darren Rizzi's transition was smooth because of his history, which coaches gave him advice, why more special teams coordinators don't jump to head coaches and more.
How Chenal timed blocked FG in final moments
Mike Florio provides insight on how Leo Chenal used the timing he saw on the field during earlier field goal attempts and extra points to piece together how to block the last field goal of the game.
What the future holds for Daboll, Jones
Mike Florio explains why the Giants eventually could bench Daniel Jones to ensure he doesn’t get injured and affect things financially, as well as discuss Brian Daboll’s outlook in New York.
Purdy: We finished ‘as a team at the end’
Brock Purdy unpacks how the team was able to overcome some "special teams mishaps" and why he never doubted Jake Moody when it mattered most.
Rizzi: ‘Preparation’ was key to Week 10 victory
New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi says the team's preparation and buy-in throughout the week was why they were able to pull out a victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
Reid is ‘going to enjoy’ walk-off blocked kick win
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to the team's walk-off blocked field goal against the Denver Broncos and how they're going to enjoy it before preparing for the Buffalo Bills.
Kittle FaceTimes Simms to detail McCaffrey’s aura
Chris Simms calls up George Kittle to unpack the special attributes Christian McCaffrey brings to the field, talk through the mentality he had on his TD that wasn't even supposed to go to him and more.
Lions-Texans SNF player props: St. Brown, Stroud
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal their favorite DraftKings Sportsbook player prop bets for the Week 10 NFL slate, with looks at C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, and Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday Night Football.
Goff, Hurts lead NFL Week 10 predictions
Fantasy Football Pregame runs through their bold predictions for the Week 10 slate, including Jalen Hurts vs. the Cowboys, Jared Goff vs. the Texans in Sunday Night Football, and more.
Film room analysis with Texans’ Ryans on Stroud
Tony Dungy catches up with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans about his connection with C.J. Stroud and more before diving into their preparations for the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.