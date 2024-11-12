 Skip navigation
Kirby Smart
Georgia’s Kirby Smart calls his backup safety an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate loss to Ole Miss
Nico Iamaleava Josh Heupel
Josh Heupel says No. 6 Tennessee should have QB Nico Iamaleava against No. 11 Georgia
Que Robinson
Alabama loses edge rusher Que Robinson to season-ending injury

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241112.jpg
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241112.jpg
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241112.jpg
Is Hill still a must-start for the rest of season?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241112.jpg
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241112.jpg
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241112.jpg
Is Hill still a must-start for the rest of season?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs remain undefeated; Jackson's MVP odds

November 12, 2024 11:48 AM
Dan Patrick welcomes Nick Wright, who discusses the Kansas City Chiefs and their undefeated season thus far, as well as Lamar Jackson's chances of winning MVP despite poor playoff performances in the past.
