Watch Now
King 'had to see' Sanders in action at Colorado
Peter King joins Dan Patrick to share his experience watching Deion Sanders' magic in person, discussing the appeal to stay at the college level, as well as unpack the NFL Week 4 slate.
Up Next
Analyzing how Mahomes, Wilson compared in Week 4
Analyzing how Mahomes, Wilson compared in Week 4
Dan Patrick breaks down the Chiefs SNF win against the Jets in Week 4, including Zach Wilson's improvement, Taylor Swift's allure and more.
Berry’s best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Berry's best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher provide their best bets for the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants Monday Night Football matchup.
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Week 4 fantasy football duds, including Joe Burrow and Chris Olave.
McCaffrey, Wilson among Week 4 fantasy stars
McCaffrey, Wilson among Week 4 fantasy stars
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Christian McCaffrey and Michael Wilson's big performances during Week 4.
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua’s big day
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua's big day
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their thoughts on the Bills' blowout of the Dolphins, Justin Fields' career day and Puka Nacua's bounce back.
Bills not ready to vacate AFC East throne
Bills not ready to vacate AFC East throne
Sean McDermott had the Bills’ defense ready for the Dolphins’ high-octane attack, and Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs played one of their best games to remind everyone who has dominated the AFC East recently.
Are there any ‘elite’ teams in the NFL or CFB?
Are there any 'elite' teams in the NFL or CFB?
Dan Patrick discusses the landscape of the NFL and college football while contemplating if there are any elite teams in the sport, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Georgia Bulldogs.
Bears flail in the clutch against Broncos
Bears flail in the clutch against Broncos
The Bears got off to a great start against the Broncos, but the squandered chances that led to a disaster loss could have a major impact on Matt Eberflus.
Change feels inevitable for struggling Patriots
Change feels inevitable for struggling Patriots
Following the worst loss of Bill Belichick’s career, Mike Florio and Chris Simms feel more and more confident that the Patriots could part with their head coach after this season.
Week 4 superlatives: Bengals’ offensive struggles
Week 4 superlatives: Bengals’ offensive struggles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick their superlatives for the fourth week of the NFL season, from C.J. Stroud and the Texans waxing the Steelers to Joe Burrow weathering pressure.