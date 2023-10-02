 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal disqualification to No. 4 car
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke
Things We Learned: Past lessons alter Notre Dame game plan at Duke, give Irish enough at end for lessons anew

Top Clips

Where do NE, Belichick go after 1-3 start?
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231002.jpg
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mudrykgoal_231002.jpg
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal disqualification to No. 4 car
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke
Things We Learned: Past lessons alter Notre Dame game plan at Duke, give Irish enough at end for lessons anew

Top Clips

Where do NE, Belichick go after 1-3 start?
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231002.jpg
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mudrykgoal_231002.jpg
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

King 'had to see' Sanders in action at Colorado

October 2, 2023 03:01 PM
Peter King joins Dan Patrick to share his experience watching Deion Sanders' magic in person, discussing the appeal to stay at the college level, as well as unpack the NFL Week 4 slate.
Up Next
nbc_dps_chiefsjetsrecap_231002.jpg
5:06
Analyzing how Mahomes, Wilson compared in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfbestbetv2_231002.jpg
3:20
Berry’s best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfpreview_231002.jpg
1:58
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_231002.jpg
7:13
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wekkendwarriors_231002.jpg
9:19
McCaffrey, Wilson among Week 4 fantasy stars
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoplayernews_231001.jpg
26:16
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua’s big day
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billsdolphinsv2_231002.jpg
12:40
Bills not ready to vacate AFC East throne
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chiefsandcfbrecap_231002.jpg
2:32
Are there any ‘elite’ teams in the NFL or CFB?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsbroncos_231002.jpg
5:54
Bears flail in the clutch against Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dalvne_231002.jpg
4:22
Change feels inevitable for struggling Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week4superlatives_231002.jpg
8:35
Week 4 superlatives: Bengals’ offensive struggles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_phiwsh_231002.jpg
6:52
Eagles keep winning ugly while tuning up
Now Playing