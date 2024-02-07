 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_superbowlinvegas_240130.jpg
Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be hosted in 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond?
Massachusetts v Murray State
How to watch UMass vs. St. Bonaventure: Streaming info for Wednesday’s A-10 showdown
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks
NBA trade targets and their potential impact on fantasy basketball

nbc_bte_sbmarketsv2_240206.jpg
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?
nbc_nfl_calebwilliamsscoutreport_240207.jpg
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Williams

nbc_pft_superbowlinvegas_240130.jpg
Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be hosted in 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond?
Massachusetts v Murray State
How to watch UMass vs. St. Bonaventure: Streaming info for Wednesday’s A-10 showdown
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks
NBA trade targets and their potential impact on fantasy basketball

nbc_bte_sbmarketsv2_240206.jpg
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?
nbc_nfl_calebwilliamsscoutreport_240207.jpg
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Williams

Top five offensive free agents in the NFL

February 7, 2024 12:27 AM
Pro Football Focus takes a closer look at the best offensive free agents in the NFL, including QB Kirk Cousins, WR Tee Higgins, WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Mike Evans and OT Tyron Smith.
nbc_nfl_calebwilliamsscoutreport_240207.jpg
2:23
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Williams
nbc_nfl_everwonder_superbowlname_240206.jpg
1:44
Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?
nbc_berry_peterkingintv_240206.jpg
11:11
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
nbc_pft_kevinclark_240206.jpg
9:58
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
nbc_pft_chrisrussov2_240206.jpg
15:43
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
nbc_pft_goodellstreaming_240206.jpg
1:48
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
nbc_pft_goodellgambling_240206.jpg
6:42
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
nbc_pft_anthonymunoz_240206.jpg
13:52
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
17:00
How Purdy’s underdog mentality translated to NFL
nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
3:50
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_mahomespain_240206.jpg
9:04
Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss
nbc_pft_mahomesbrady_240206.jpg
11:19
Why Mahomes ‘has the same ethos’ as Brady
