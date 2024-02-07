Watch Now
Top five offensive free agents in the NFL
Pro Football Focus takes a closer look at the best offensive free agents in the NFL, including QB Kirk Cousins, WR Tee Higgins, WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Mike Evans and OT Tyron Smith.
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Williams
USC's Caleb Williams is the favorite for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so Pro Football Focus breaks down his college career, and why he has all the makings of a franchise QB.
Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?
Ever wonder why the NFL championship is called the Super Bowl? Take a look back and discover the origin of the iconic sporting event's name.
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
Peter King joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher in Las Vegas to reflect on Brock Purdy's path to the 49ers and Super Bowl LVIII, what Kliff Kingsbury to the Commanders means and more.
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Kevin Clark joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore why we’re witnessing history with Patrick Mahomes, as well as rip through the head coaching hires he likes the most and the least.
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze how the Chiefs will be able to maintain a future that grows with Patrick Mahomes, rip through Super Bowl trivia and more.
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Myles Simmons note that just because Roger Goodell said a "streaming-only Super Bowl" won’t happen in his time, it doesn’t mean it will never happen.
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Myles Simmons spell out why the NFL could benefit from increased transparency and why the league didn’t have to embrace gambling just because it was legalized.
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Anthony Munoz joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe the differences between his two Super Bowl appearances, how his baseball roots came in handy in the NFL and more.
How Purdy’s underdog mentality translated to NFL
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Peter King shed light on how Brock Purdy’s college career at Iowa State paved the way for him to be fearless at the highest stage in the NFL.
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
Peter King explains to Mike Florio and Chris Simms why he’s looking forward to all the talent in Super Bowl LVIII and how he’s not willing to bet against Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Peter King unpack why Patrick Mahomes is “more addicted” to staying away from that feeling of losing a Super Bowl than the joy of hoisting a trophy.