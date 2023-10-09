 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: OCT 07 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Long: Title hopes remain for Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. despite rough round
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
What drivers said after Charlotte Roval elimination race
Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
Sanderson Farms prize money payout, FEC points

Top Clips

nbc_snf_turpinTD_231008.jpg
Prescott lets one fly to Turpin for 1st Cowboys TD
nbc_snf_49erskittletd_231008.jpg
Purdy connects with Kittle for early 49ers’ lead
nbc_fnia_florioetienne_231008.jpg
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kittle scores second TD of game on trick play

October 8, 2023 09:18 PM
The San Francisco 49ers extend their first-half lead after George Kittle scores a 38-yard touchdown on a trick play against the Dallas Cowboys.
Up Next
nbc_snf_turpinTD_231008.jpg
0:51
Prescott lets one fly to Turpin for 1st Cowboys TD
nbc_snf_49erskittletd_231008.jpg
0:47
Purdy connects with Kittle for early 49ers’ lead
nbc_fnia_florioetienne_231008.jpg
0:38
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
nbc_fnia_florio_pickens_231008.jpg
0:28
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
nbc_fnia_florioberryhit_231008.jpg
0:44
‘Too early’ to know if Richardson will miss time
nbc_nfl_tuamcdanielpressv2_231008.jpg
1:00
Tua, McDaniel explain how wrong play led to TD
nbc_nfl_campbellpresserv2_231007.jpg
0:36
Campbell: Players can ‘smell the wins’
nbc_nfl_tomlinpresserv2_231008.jpg
0:53
Tomlin reflects on ‘highly contested’ Ravens duel
nbc_ff_DK_propashot_231008_1920x1080_2270744643616.jpg
5:32
Top NFL Week 5 player props
nbc_fnia_sfmccaffreyint_231008.jpg
16:47
McCaffrey: ‘There is no ceiling’ for 49ers
nbc_pftpm_jonathantaylorcontract_231007.jpg
3:17
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
nbc_dps_dpremembersdickbutkus_231006.jpg
5:13
Dan Patrick remembers Hall of Famer Dick Butkus
