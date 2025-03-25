NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Day 1

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
St. Francis (PA) is moving from Division I to Division III in 2026
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: First-round tee times and groupings
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Smith: McCarthy showing ‘swagger’ at NFLPA Classic
Jameis brings jokes, smack talk to NFLPA Classic
Kirk is ‘first team all-vibes’ at NFLPA Classic
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
St. Francis (PA) is moving from Division I to Division III in 2026
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: First-round tee times and groupings
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Smith: McCarthy showing ‘swagger’ at NFLPA Classic
Jameis brings jokes, smack talk to NFLPA Classic
Kirk is ‘first team all-vibes’ at NFLPA Classic
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Breaking News
Stefon Diggs reportedly agrees to three-year deal with the New England Patriots
Close
Watch Now
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Day 1
March 25, 2025 03:21 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the NFLPA Classic, where stars such as Aidan Hutchinson and Budda Baker showed off their golf games.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue