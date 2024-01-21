 Skip navigation
Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
L. Ko breaks winless drought, moves to doorstep of LPGA HOF
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
Mexico’s de la Fuente wins Latin America Am, earns 3 major invites
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
L. Ko breaks winless drought, moves to doorstep of LPGA HOF
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
Mexico’s de la Fuente wins Latin America Am, earns 3 major invites
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4

Watch Now

Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD

January 21, 2024 05:15 PM
Craig Reynolds charges through the pack on fourth-and-one to put the Lions ahead 17-10 against the Buccaneers late in the third quarter.
nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
0:55
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
0:59
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd_240121__439672.jpg
0:52
Goff finds Reynolds in back of end zone for a TD
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonflorio_240121.jpg
0:45
Florio: Johnson a ‘favorite’ for Commanders HC job
nbc_nfl_shanahan_240121.jpg
0:40
Shanahan proud of 49ers for ‘gut check’ win
nbc_fnia_mayfieldintv_240120.jpg
6:28
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
nbc_nfl_harbaughpresser_240120.jpg
0:52
Harbaugh credits fans for ‘deafening’ atmosphere
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
2:20
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
nbc_fnia_hutchinsonintv_240119.jpg
11:56
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
nbc_dps_ronjaworskiinterview_240119.jpg
10:06
Sirianni’s future with Eagles has been decided
nbc_dps_janeslaterinterview_240119.jpg
9:37
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?
nbc_dps_bobsturminterview_240119.jpg
6:54
Questions surround Cowboys after another collapse
