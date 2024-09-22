 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ASHBURN, VA - APRIL 26: Quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at a
Commanders vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2024 season
GOLF: OCT 01 PGA - The Presidents Cup - Final Round
How to watch: 2024 Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Classic, Spanish Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bmwhlandreax_240922.jpg
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
nbc_pl_arsredcard_240922.jpg
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240922.jpg
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ASHBURN, VA - APRIL 26: Quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at a
Commanders vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2024 season
GOLF: OCT 01 PGA - The Presidents Cup - Final Round
How to watch: 2024 Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Classic, Spanish Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bmwhlandreax_240922.jpg
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
nbc_pl_arsredcard_240922.jpg
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240922.jpg
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Jackson recounts Falcons fandom ahead of SNF

September 22, 2024 12:15 PM
Samuel L. Jackson discusses his Atlanta roots ahead of the Atlanta Falcons' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.
Up Next
nbc_dlb_rodgersv3_240920.jpg
2:05
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a ‘nothing burger’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_240920.jpg
9:21
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_240920.jpg
2:54
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mainstreammedia_240920.jpg
7:04
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_patsoffense_240920.jpg
6:04
Pats offense, Saleh hugs see stock plummet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240920.jpg
4:00
Fantasy ramifications of Week 3 injuries
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernewshall_240920.jpg
6:31
Reason to worry about Hall’s workload share?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernewsjets_240920.jpg
9:36
Analyzing Jets’ passing attack after Pats blowout
Now Playing
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_240920.jpg
14:38
What’s next for Young after latest struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
14:51
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
4:52
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
2:24
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3
Now Playing