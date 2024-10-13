Watch Now
Barkley, Reed present interesting bets in Week 6
Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson pitch their favorite Week 6 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saquon Barkley to get 2+ touchdowns and Jayden Reed to go over 62.5 yards.
Up Next
Daniels, Robinson lead Week 6 player props
Daniels, Robinson lead Week 6 player props
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss their favorite player props for NFL Week 6, including action on Jayden Daniels, Bijan Robinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more.
Coach Vic delivers leadership to flag football
Coach Vic delivers leadership to flag football
Victoria Burgarella, also known as Coach Vic, is breaking barriers as a flag football coach and mentor to young athletes, both on the field and off.
What’s behind the timing of Saleh’s Jets firing?
What's behind the timing of Saleh's Jets firing?
Stugotz wonders about the timing of Robert Saleh's New York Jets firing -- namely, whether Aaron Rodgers helped push him out the door and whether the Jets acted fast so they could try for Mike Vrabel or Bill Belichick.
Henry talks career and current state with Ravens
Henry talks career and current state with Ravens
Derrick Henry sits down with Dan Patrick to discuss how many yards and touchdowns he rushed for since high school, along with his current state with the Ravens and if he planned on joining a new team in the past.
Florio on Rodgers presser, Watson dilemma and more
Florio on Rodgers presser, Watson dilemma and more
Mike Florio joins the show to discuss Aaron Rodgers' press conference on Thursday, why the Browns should dump Deshaun Watson and other top NFL storylines in Week 6.
‘Bad day at the office’ for Geno vs. 49ers
‘Bad day at the office’ for Geno vs. 49ers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher unpack what went wrong for Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ passing offense on Thursday against the 49ers.
Take overs on London, Montgomery in Week 6
Take overs on London, Montgomery in Week 6
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter offer their best bets for player props in Week 6 of the NFL season.
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury
The FFHH crew reacts to the fantasy takeaways from the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks on Thursday, where Jordan Mason’s early exit was the dominant storyline.
Don’t forget about Hutchinson, Ertz this week
Don’t forget about Hutchinson, Ertz this week
Denny Carter joins the show to discuss some of the fantasy football players that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about ahead of Week 6.
In on Goff, Robinson as Week 6 fantasy plays?
In on Goff, Robinson as Week 6 fantasy plays?
The FFHH crew takes a look at the Week 6 matchups with the highest point total projections to see which players could provide fantasy football value.
Taylor, Mixon among Week 6 injuries to track
Taylor, Mixon among Week 6 injuries to track
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the injury questions that will impact fantasy football during Week 6 of the NFL season.
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
Mike Florio discusses why New York media members should be asking tougher questions to Aaron Rodgers, breaking down why it's important for the polarizing QB to speak candidly following Robert Saleh's firing.