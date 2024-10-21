Watch Now
Inside Berry's MNF Love/Hate for Week 7
With a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 7, Matthew Berry reveals why he's eyeing J.K. Dobbins and Baker Mayfield but has some concerns about the Bucs backfield.
Up Next
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
Jets didn't execute the 'little things' well
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth discuss how Aaron Rodgers' two interceptions affected the Jets' energy, what adjustments New York needs to make and more.
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor and Matthew Berry react to the Green Bay Packers defensive performance and analyze how they were able to slow down C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans offense.
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win
Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth joins the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final set after the Steelers' commanding 37-15 win over the Jets in Week 7.
Steelers are thriving under Tomlin’s stability
Steelers are thriving under Tomlin's stability
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth unpack how the Steelers consistently have found ways to win despite changes at QB and why they continue to build more confidence week after week.
Speed Round: Is Josh Allen on track to win MVP?
Speed Round: Is Josh Allen on track to win MVP?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offense getting back on track in Week 7 and debate whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen should be the NFL MVP favorite.
Goff’s ‘maturation’ showed in Lions win vs. MIN
Goff's 'maturation' showed in Lions win vs. MIN
The FNIA crew analyze the Detroit Lions' comeback win against the Minnesota Vikings and discuss how quarterback Jared Goff is playing at an MVP-level for the first-place Lions.
Chiefs ‘show championship traits’ in Week 7 win
Chiefs 'show championship traits' in Week 7 win
The FNIA crew breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, discussing how the defending Super Bowl champions have stayed undefeated by finding different ways to win each week.
Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills
Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills
Mike Florio provides insight on how Amari Cooper stayed late and showed up early to be as prepared for his debut with the Bills in Week 7 as possible.
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
Jason Garrett catches up with Amon-Ra St. Brown immediately after handing the Vikings their first loss of the season to unpack how the Lions prepared and why Dan Campbell's energy is infectious.
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
Kornacki breaks down Jets' good fortune in PA
Western Pennsylvania has been "fertile ground" for Jets stars over the years, as Steve Kornacki breaks down ahead of New York's matchup with the Steelers.
Tomlin breaks down competing against Rodgers
Tomlin breaks down competing against Rodgers
Ahead of the New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on Sunday Night Football, Mike Tomlin discusses why it's "fun and unique" to coach against Aaron Rodgers.