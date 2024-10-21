 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS and advance to face Yankees in World Series
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
Doug Ghim’s Shriners runner-up moves him within striking distance of Next 10
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
J.T. Poston wins third PGA Tour event at Shriners Children’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
nbc_simms_hyundai_241020__989431.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’
nbc_simms_lionsvikings_241020.jpg
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside Berry's MNF Love/Hate for Week 7

October 21, 2024 12:50 AM
With a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 7, Matthew Berry reveals why he's eyeing J.K. Dobbins and Baker Mayfield but has some concerns about the Bucs backfield.
Up Next
nbc_psnff_rodgersreaction_241021.jpg
1:35
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
Now Playing
stroud.jpg
4:19
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_pitfreiermuthint_241020.jpg
7:08
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_analysis_241021__252443.jpg
2:24
Steelers are thriving under Tomlin’s stability
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_241020.jpg
5:07
Speed Round: Is Josh Allen on track to win MVP?
Now Playing
goff.jpg
4:54
Goff’s ‘maturation’ showed in Lions win vs. MIN
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_chiefsniners_241020.jpg
7:02
Chiefs ‘show championship traits’ in Week 7 win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriocooper_241020.jpg
0:30
Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_detstbrownft_241020.jpg
2:49
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kornackijetspa_241020.jpg
0:59
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tomlinonrodgers_241017.jpg
1:02
Tomlin breaks down competing against Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_jetssteelerspreview_241016.jpg
7:06
Adams’ arrival, Fields vs. Russ duel headline SNF
Now Playing