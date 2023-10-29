Watch Now
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants
Mike Florio discusses Zach Wilson’s heroics at the end of the Jets-Giants game and provides the latest on Tyrod Taylor.
How should Vikings proceed after Cousins injury?
With concern mounting about the injury Kirk Cousins suffered against the Packers, Mike Florio offers an update on where the Vikings could go from here.
Flag football add to 2028 Olympics a ‘huge deal’
LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman speaks to Mike Tirico about the importance of adding flag football to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which will serve as a "launching pad" for football on a global scale.
Levis answers TEN QB question; ATL’s up in the air
Mike Florio reports on the Titans and Falcons’ quarterback situations after Will Levis went wild for Tennessee and Desmond Ridder exited for Atlanta.
Bagent ‘controlling the controllables’ with Bears
In this episode of 'Gets It', Michael Smith sits down with Bears QB Tyson Bagent to discuss his path from Martinsburg to Chicago, how he's extracting the most out of life, as well as how he's had to outwork everybody.
Berry’s notable Week 7 fantasy, betting moments
Matthew Berry stops by PSNFF to recap big fantasy days for Lamar Jackson, D'Onta Foreman and Puka Nacua, as well as large payouts for bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 7.
Reddick feels like ‘superhero’ representing Eagles
Haason Reddick joins the PSNFF crew to unpack how the Eagles shut down the Dolphins' explosive offense, explain why it means so much to represent Philadelphia, detail how he blocks out the noise and more.
McDaniel: Need to make loss to Eagles ‘worth it’
Mike McDaniel explains why it was critical to play such a good team on the road and how the Dolphins can use it as a building block, as well as addresses the number of penalties Miami accumulated.
Speed Round: Comparing NFL QBs to musicians, bands
The FNIA crew each compare NFL quarterbacks to a musician, band or artist, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and others.
Week 7 recap: Ravens put on show; Bills fall short
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dive into Week 7, where the Ravens dominated the Lions, the Patriots pulled out an AFC East win against the Bills and more.
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
The FNIA crew recap the AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 7, questioning Los Angeles' lack of a plan for containing Travis Kelce after he and Patrick Mahomes were too much to overcome.
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
The FNIA panel analyze Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent's first career NFL start and how the rookie looked poised and confident in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.