Analyzing Spurs' late goals scored and conceded

February 13, 2024 12:12 PM
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior analyze both of Tottenham's late goals scored and goals conceded, the club's decision leaders on the pitch. and Ange Postecoglou's recruitment.
nbc_pl_xgpartb_240213.jpg
14:42
Hojlund finally playing with ‘confidence’
nbc_pl_kwpartc_240213.jpg
14:47
Assessing Man United’s chances of finishing Top 4
nbc_pl_kwpartb_240213.jpg
9:44
West Ham’s loss to Arsenal was ‘a demolition’
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_240213.jpg
4:01
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
nbc_pl_2robliverpool_240213.jpg
11:27
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
nbc_pl_2robmoyesarsenal_240213.jpg
11:30
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
nbc_pl_2robmu_240213.jpg
10:59
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’
nbc_pl_usmntwatchmw24_240213.jpg
5:51
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_arstacticsboard_240212.jpg
5:16
How Arsenal have success on set pieces
nbc_pl_allgoalsmw24_240212.jpg
18:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_cphodgsonintv_240212.jpg
5:43
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_chelseapalacewin_240212.jpg
1:57
Chelsea flash potential in comeback win v. Palace
