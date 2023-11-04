Watch Now
Bellegarde puts Wolves level against Blades
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde turns, shoots, and finds the top corner of the Sheffield United goal to put Wolves level at 1-1 at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Wolves MWK 11
Look back on Sheffield United's dramatic win over Wolves, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Oliver Norwood at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 11
Relive Manchester City's 6-1 win over Bournemouth, where Jeremy Doku stole the show at the Etihad in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 11
Crystal Palace made the most of their trip to Turf Moor, defeating Burnley 2-0 to secure a crucial three points in Matchweek 11.
Doku dazzles for Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe praise Jeremy Doku for his man of the match performance for Manchester City against Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. West Ham Matchweek 11
Brentford survive a thrilling five-goal affair with West Ham United to secure three points at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 11
Look back on Everton's back-and-forth battle with Brighton, where both sides shared the spoils at Goodison Park.
Norwood slams home Blades’ penalty v. Wolves
Oliver Norwood leaves no doubt with his well-taken penalty to give Sheffield United a 2-1 lead over Wolves in the 100th minute at Bramall Lane.
Mitchell doubles Crystal Palace’s lead v. Burnley
Tyrick Mitchell slots home Crystal Palace's second goal of the match and secures three points for his side against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Ake heads Man City 6-1 in front of Bournemouth
Nathan Ake's diving header gives Manchester City a five-goal lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Young’s own goal gives Brighton equalizer
Kaoru Mitoma's cross deflects off Ashley Young and manages to sneak past Jordan Pickford to give Brighton their equalizer at Goodison Park.
Silva chips in Man City’s fifth v. Bournemouth
Bernardo Silva doubles his tally on the match with a beautiful chip across the goal line to give Manchester City a 5-1 lead over Bournemouth.