 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

149th Kentucky Derby
When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 150th Derby running
Taylor Fritz
Italy starting Davis Cup title defense against Brazil and U.S. plays Chile
NFL: DEC 31 Packers at Vikings
Quarterbacks who do (and don’t) target RBs

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_harrisonstory_240418.jpg
Harrison shares memories from 1994 NFL Draft
nbc_fnia_mockdraft_240418.jpg
Harrison, Dungy, Collinsworth reveal mock draft
nbc_pst_fulliv_240418.jpg
Liverpool need to play ‘free’ against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

149th Kentucky Derby
When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 150th Derby running
Taylor Fritz
Italy starting Davis Cup title defense against Brazil and U.S. plays Chile
NFL: DEC 31 Packers at Vikings
Quarterbacks who do (and don’t) target RBs

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_harrisonstory_240418.jpg
Harrison shares memories from 1994 NFL Draft
nbc_fnia_mockdraft_240418.jpg
Harrison, Dungy, Collinsworth reveal mock draft
nbc_pst_fulliv_240418.jpg
Liverpool need to play ‘free’ against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

How important is the FA Cup for Chelsea, Man Utd?

April 18, 2024 11:51 AM
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola preview this weekend's FA Cup semi finals between Manchester City v. Chelsea, and Coventry City v. Manchester United and discuss how important this trophy is for Erik ten Hag.
Up Next
nbc_pst_fulliv_240418.jpg
8:12
Liverpool need to play ‘free’ against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pst_wolars_240418.jpg
7:14
How vulnerable is Arsenal ahead of Wolves fixture?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_uclarsenalexit_240418.jpg
10:58
Arsenal showed their inexperience v. Bayern Munich
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
10:06
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240416.jpg
15:12
Palace’s bravery the difference in win v. Reds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwpartb_240416.jpg
12:37
Liverpool were ‘defensively frail’ and ‘wasteful’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwparta_240416.jpg
10:55
Wright: Arsenal ‘unrecognizable’ in loss to Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
18:02
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmereverytouchveve_240416.jpg
10:48
Every touch: Palmer makes history against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240416.jpg
8:09
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240416.jpg
12:14
Liverpool played ‘a shocker’ in loss to Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesnewcastle_240416.jpg
8:05
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle’s promising future
Now Playing