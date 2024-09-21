 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matteo Manassero leads BMW PGA 11 years after winning as prodigy
ISPS HANDA Australian Open - Day 3
Aussie golfer in danger of losing eyesight after freak pro-am accident
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
4 Storylines for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsenalvsmcpreview_240921.jpg
Will Arsenal be able to stifle Haaland, Man City?
nbc_pl_cpvsmupostreax_240921.jpg
Vieria: Man United lack the ‘killer instinct’
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlreax_240921.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matteo Manassero leads BMW PGA 11 years after winning as prodigy
ISPS HANDA Australian Open - Day 3
Aussie golfer in danger of losing eyesight after freak pro-am accident
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
4 Storylines for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsenalvsmcpreview_240921.jpg
Will Arsenal be able to stifle Haaland, Man City?
nbc_pl_cpvsmupostreax_240921.jpg
Vieria: Man United lack the ‘killer instinct’
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlreax_240921.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 5

September 21, 2024 02:30 PM
Manchester United and Crystal Palace both had their fair share of chances, but neither side were able to break the deadlock as both teams settle for a share of the spoils at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 5.
Up Next
nbc_pl_arsenalvsmcpreview_240921.jpg
4:36
Will Arsenal be able to stifle Haaland, Man City?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpvsmupostreax_240921.jpg
7:20
Vieria: Man United lack the ‘killer instinct’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totbrehlv2_240921.jpg
12:47
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ispsouhl_240921.jpg
8:48
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Ipswich Town MWK 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulnewhl_240921.jpg
9:51
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle United MWK 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvswolhls_240921.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leievehl_240921.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Everton MWK 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoalduran_240921.jpg
1:29
Duran taps in Aston Villa’s third against Wolves
Now Playing
benny_the_bull_copy.jpg
3:40
Benny the Bull crashes Vieira’s interview
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgameaguilarintv_240921.jpg
2:12
Aguilar: ‘Football saved my life’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wesbrownintv_240921.jpg
1:36
Brown confident in Man United’s chances v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvsbouhls_240921.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Bournemouth Matchweek 5
Now Playing