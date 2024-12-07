 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

STIFEL Birds of Prey FIS World Cup - Beaver Creek Men's Downhill
Marco Odermatt wins Beaver Creek super-G, nears Swiss World Cup record
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Creighton
Creighton’s Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending hip surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfgoalwoodv2_241207.jpg
Wood heads Forest 3-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoalfernandesv2_241207.jpg
Fernandes pulls one back for Man United v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalgibbswhite_241207.jpg
Gibbs-White powers Forest in front of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

STIFEL Birds of Prey FIS World Cup - Beaver Creek Men's Downhill
Marco Odermatt wins Beaver Creek super-G, nears Swiss World Cup record
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Creighton
Creighton’s Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending hip surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfgoalwoodv2_241207.jpg
Wood heads Forest 3-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoalfernandesv2_241207.jpg
Fernandes pulls one back for Man United v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalgibbswhite_241207.jpg
Gibbs-White powers Forest in front of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 15

December 7, 2024 12:49 PM
Manchester City drop points yet again as Pep Guardiola's side managed to salvage a point in a back-and-forth match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 15.
Up Next
nbc_pl_nfgoalwoodv2_241207.jpg
1:42
Wood heads Forest 3-1 in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoalfernandesv2_241207.jpg
1:06
Fernandes pulls one back for Man United v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoalgibbswhite_241207.jpg
1:17
Gibbs-White powers Forest in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoalhojlund_241207.jpg
1:16
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoalmilenlovic_241207.jpg
0:46
Milenkovic heads Forest 1-0 in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_241207.jpg
2:35
Guardiola proud of how Man City fought v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lewisredcardv2_241207.jpg
1:45
Lewis sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avvsou_241207.jpg
10:04
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Southampton MWK 15
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereax_241207.jpg
4:05
Man City look ‘so vulnerable’ after draw v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brenewehl_241207.jpg
14:11
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 15
Now Playing
nbc_pl_breschadegoal_241207.jpg
1:37
Schade slots home Brentford’s fourth v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoallewis_241207.jpg
1:02
Lewis drills Man City level at 2-2 against Palace
Now Playing