Klopp frustrated after loss to Spurs
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-1 loss to Tottenham, where his side went down to nine men and had a goal disallowed for offside.
Ten Hag: Poor decisions plagued Man Utd v. Palace
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag assesses his team's performance following a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Hodgson: Palace were ‘exceptional’ v. Man Utd
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson shares his takeaways from his side's 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
O’Neill recaps ‘fantastic performance’ v. Man City
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil heaps praise on his players for their performance in a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Molineux.
PL Update: Spurs win thriller v. Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbies Mustoe recap an unforgettable Saturday in the Premier League, where Wolves upset Manchester City, Tottenham outlast nine-men Liverpool, Crystal Palace down Man United, and more.
Emery: Villa played confidently v. Brighton
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shares his thoughts on his side's resounding 6-1 victory over Brighton at Villa Park.
Postecoglou recaps Spurs’ 2-1 win v. Liverpool
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his reaction to his side's thrilling 2-1 victory over nine-men Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
De Zerbi analyzes Brighton’s 6-1 loss to Villa
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi shares his takeaways from his side's 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Extended Highlights: Tottenham 2, Liverpool 1
Liverpool went down to nine men after two sending offs and almost salvaged a point, but Tottenham's pressure was too much for the Reds to overcome as Spurs secure three points in a 2-1 victory at home.
Matip’s late own goal secures win for Tottenham
Nine-men Liverpool almost made it to the final whistle with a share of the points until Joel Matip's failed clearance finds the back of the net, giving Tottenham a 2-1 lead in the final moments of the match.
Liverpool down to nine men after Jota red v. Spurs
Liverpool will have to see this match out with just nine players after Diogo Jota receives his second yellow card in the second half against Tottenham.
Guardiola: City ‘struggled’ for control v. Wolves
Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following Manchester City's first loss of the season at the hands of Wolves at the Molineux.