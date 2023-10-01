 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

44th Ryder Cup - Day Two - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
LaCava reaches out to McIlroy following Saturday friction
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup singles: Euros getting closer to victory
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Practice
Long: A tale of two Cup teams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_niakhateredcard_231001.jpg
Niakhate sent off after VAR review v. Brentford
nbc_golf_thomasbirdiehole4and5_231001.jpg
Thomas tips invisible cap after big putts
nbc_pl_ifl_231001.jpg
Sancho should follow ten Hag’s ‘code of conduct’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

44th Ryder Cup - Day Two - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
LaCava reaches out to McIlroy following Saturday friction
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup singles: Euros getting closer to victory
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Practice
Long: A tale of two Cup teams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_niakhateredcard_231001.jpg
Niakhate sent off after VAR review v. Brentford
nbc_golf_thomasbirdiehole4and5_231001.jpg
Thomas tips invisible cap after big putts
nbc_pl_ifl_231001.jpg
Sancho should follow ten Hag’s ‘code of conduct’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mustoe: VAR at 'lowest point' in Premier League

October 1, 2023 08:21 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth discussion about the gigantic human error involved in VAR's role in Tottenham's controversial win over Liverpool in Matchweek 7.
Up Next
nbc_pl_niakhateredcard_231001.jpg
1:43
Niakhate sent off after VAR review v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ifl_231001.jpg
3:26
Sancho should follow ten Hag’s ‘code of conduct’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230930.jpg
2:50
Ten Hag: Poor decisions plagued Man Utd v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_hodgsonintv_230930.jpg
2:38
Hodgson: Palace were ‘exceptional’ v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_oneillintv_230930.jpg
2:44
O’Neill recaps ‘fantastic performance’ v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_230930.jpg
9:50
PL Update: Spurs win thriller v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_230930.jpg
4:49
Emery: Villa played confidently v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_230930.jpg
0:35
Postecoglou recaps Spurs’ 2-1 win v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_230930.jpg
1:20
Klopp frustrated after loss to Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230930.jpg
4:07
De Zerbi analyzes Brighton’s 6-1 loss to Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totliv_extendedhl_230930.jpg
16:50
Extended Highlights: Tottenham 2, Liverpool 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totliv_matipgoal_230930.jpg
2:05
Matip’s late own goal secures win for Tottenham
Now Playing